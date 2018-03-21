Gamecocks welcome NFL to campus for Pro Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Approximately 40 scouts representing all 32 NFL teams and two Canadian Football League teams, and including New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, were in Columbia on Tuesday and the South Carolina Football program held its annual Pro Day.

Sixteen draft-eligible players, including 14 former Gamecocks showcased their skills through a myriad of tests in the Crews Building weight room and the Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Facility. Each participant was measured for height, weight, hand size, arm length and wingspan, then tested in both the vertical and broad jumps before finishing with reps at 225 pounds on the bench press in the Crews Building. The event continued at the indoor facility where the players ran the 40-yard dash, along with a pair of shuttle runs and the three-cone drill, before going through a series of position-specific drills.

Of note, offensive lineman Cory Helms was impressive in the bench press, raising the bar 26 times. Defensive back Chris Lammons showed off a 35-inch vertical leap. All-SEC linebacker Skai Moore weighed in at a solid 230 pounds. All-SEC tight end Hayden Hurst wowed the scouts with an impressive one-handed catch during the position drills.

In addition to the 14 Gamecocks, Vyncint Smith, a wide receiver from Limestone College and Myles Pierce, a linebacker from The Citadel, participated in the workouts on Tuesday.

Here are the recorded heights and weights of the former Gamecocks:

Player HT. WT.

Matrick Belton 6-3 215

Cory Helms 6-3 7/8 308

Hayden Hurst 6-4 5/8 250

Ulric Jones 6-5 5/8 300

Sean Kelly 5-9 1/4 196

JaMarcus King 6-1 1/8 186

Alan Knott 6-3 3/4 291

Chris Lammons 5-9 1/4 194

Skai Moore 6-2 3/8 230

D.J. Park 6-3 7/8 324

Dante Sawyer 6-2 3/4 276

Demetrius Smalls 5-9 174

D.J. Smith 5-11 1/8 194

Taylor Stallworth 6-2 1/4 300

Gamecocks Athletics contributed to this article.