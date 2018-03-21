LCSD: Clerk shot, suspects remain at-large

Kimberlei Davis,

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for at least two suspects wanted in the armed robbery and shooting of a store clerk.

Deputies say the victim was shot while at the U.S. Mini Mart of Platt Springs Road and remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Surveillance video captured the incident, deputies say.

We’ll update you when more information becomes available.

