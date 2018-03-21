LCSD: Clerk shot, suspects remain at-large

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for at least two suspects wanted in the armed robbery and shooting of a store clerk.

Deputies say the victim was shot while at the U.S. Mini Mart of Platt Springs Road and remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Surveillance video captured the incident, deputies say.

Crime scene investigators responded to the store to collect evidence…including security video. We're reviewing that video as part of our work on the investigation continues this morning. #LESM #LCSDnews — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) March 21, 2018

