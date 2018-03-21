Austin, TX Bombing Suspect Dead, Say Police

Ryan Chevalier,


Round Rock, TX-  The Austin bombing suspect is dead, blowing himself up inside of a car as the SWAT team closed in, according to law enforcement.

The Austin police chief says the suspect is a 24 year old man.

Officials say the explosion happened in Round Rock, TX near a hotel off I-35.

Local police say the suspect was shot in an area near where a suspicious package was located last night in the town of Pflugerville.

President Donald Trump tweeted out writing: “AUSTIN BOMBING SUSPECT IS DEAD. Great job by law enforcement and all concerned!”

Police and the FBI are still warning there may be other devices out there.

Share

Related

Columbia Police Department to Take Part in Nationa...
President Trump Reacts to Texas Bombings
Opioid Addiction Affecting Hospitals
Mayor Benjamin Speaks out on New Bar Proposal

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android