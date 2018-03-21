Austin, TX Bombing Suspect Dead, Say Police





Round Rock, TX- The Austin bombing suspect is dead, blowing himself up inside of a car as the SWAT team closed in, according to law enforcement.

The Austin police chief says the suspect is a 24 year old man.

Officials say the explosion happened in Round Rock, TX near a hotel off I-35.

Local police say the suspect was shot in an area near where a suspicious package was located last night in the town of Pflugerville.

President Donald Trump tweeted out writing: “AUSTIN BOMBING SUSPECT IS DEAD. Great job by law enforcement and all concerned!”

Police and the FBI are still warning there may be other devices out there.