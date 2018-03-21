Money and cigars stolen during multiple armed robberies, 5 arrested

Javari Ward

Javon Sims

Izaha Holmes

Tavis Bethel

Alan Keondre Wright









RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Five men were arrested in connected to several armed robberies in the Richland County area in a two-day span.

According to investigators, just before midnight on March 11, deputies responded to an armed robbery at the Corner Pantry at 91 Clemson Road.

About one hour later at 12:40 a.m., deputies responded to an armed robbery at BP Gas Station in the 8400 block of Two Notch Road.

Then on March 12, just after 11 p.m., deputies responded to armed robbery at the Circle K on Longtown Road.

Around 5 p.m. on March 13, deputies responded to another report of an armed robbery at Q Computer Solutions in the 8800 block of Two Notch Road.

In each incident, the suspects entered the location wearing bandanas, presented handguns, forced the victims into a back room, and stole cigars.

During the March 13 incident, the suspects also stole money and MacBooks.

Javari Ward, 21, Javon Simms, 19 and Izaha Holmes, 19 are each charged with three counts of armed robbery and three counts of kidnapping; Tavis Bethel, 19, is charged with two counts of armed robbery and Alan Wright, 18, is charged with armed robbery.