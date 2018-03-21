Police: Man Arrested in Hit and Run in Greenville

AP,

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina man has been arrested in a weekend hit-and-run wreck that killed a woman. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says 45-year-old Andrew Grant Whetstone II of Greer has been charged with leaving the scene of a wreck involving death, crossing the center line and possession of a stolen vehicle. Thirty-two-year-old Dianna Lisett Deleon of Greenville died in the wreck Saturday morning.

Greenville County deputy Coroner Jeff Fowler said 32-year-old Dianna Lisett Deleon of Greenville died in a two-vehicle wreck around 8:45 a.m.

Saturday. Miller said Deleon was driving a car that was struck by a sedan being driven by Whetstone.
It was not known if Whetstone has an attorney yet. He is being held in the Greenville County jail.

Share

Related

Austin serial bombing suspect identified
LCSD: Clerk shot, suspects remain at-large
Columbia Police Department to Take Part in Nationa...
Austin, TX Bombing Suspect Dead, Say Police

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android