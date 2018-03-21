Police: Man Arrested in Hit and Run in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina man has been arrested in a weekend hit-and-run wreck that killed a woman. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says 45-year-old Andrew Grant Whetstone II of Greer has been charged with leaving the scene of a wreck involving death, crossing the center line and possession of a stolen vehicle. Thirty-two-year-old Dianna Lisett Deleon of Greenville died in the wreck Saturday morning.

Greenville County deputy Coroner Jeff Fowler said 32-year-old Dianna Lisett Deleon of Greenville died in a two-vehicle wreck around 8:45 a.m.

Saturday. Miller said Deleon was driving a car that was struck by a sedan being driven by Whetstone.

It was not known if Whetstone has an attorney yet. He is being held in the Greenville County jail.