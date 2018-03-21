RCSD Investigating Chase Turned Officer Involved Shooting

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of a shots fired call just before 6 Wednesday night in the area of Percival and Brazell Road.

Richland County deputies responded to the area for that initial call and found two shooting victims. One victim was pronounced dead on scene, a second according to authorities suffered a gunshot wound to the lower body and has been transported to an area hospital.

According to officials, Deputies and K9 located the suspect they say led them on a foot chase near a wooded area. During the chase officials say the suspected gunman fired shots at approaching Deputies. None of them were struck by gunfire and did not fire their weapons back. According to investigators, Deputies did not have a clear line of sight to open fire.

Deputies say they were able to catch up with the suspect and corner him giving them a chance to take him into custody without further incident. Authorities say they did find a semi automatic handgun on the suspect at the time of his arrest.

Stay with ABC Columbia news for updates on air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.