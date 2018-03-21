Red Cross assisting several Midlands families after fire in W. Columbia

West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The American Red Cross is assisting several families whose apartments were damaged by a fire this afternoon on Riverbend Dr. in West Columbia.

The West Columbia Fire Department responded to the fires at Riverbend Apartments at 12:38 p.m. The fire ignited in a first-floor apartment. Smoke and water affect 3 apartments in the complex.

10 adults and one child were affected by the blaze. The Red Cross is helping by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

