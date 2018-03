Richland County Coroner Identifies Zimalcrest Shooting Victim

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Coroner has identified the victim in a Tuesday night shooting near St. Andrews Road.

Coroner Gary Watts says 67 year old Marion Mills Davis died from multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Watts says the shooting incident occurred at 10:35 p.m. on Zimalcrest Drive, Columbia, SC.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.