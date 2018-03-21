SC State opens spring practices





ORANGEBURG, SC—The South Carolina State football team began preparation for its 11-game schedule Tuesday (March.21) morning with the first of 15 spring workouts. Approximately 75 players were in attendance for the 6:15 a.m. drill, which was conducted in shorts and helmets.

“We are back at it again with spring football practice and it seems to be an exciting time around campus with football starting back, and you have some new faces on the field,” said Bulldog head coach Buddy Pough.

Pough, who is entering his 17th year at the helm, needs just nine (9) victories to become the All-Time winningest football coach in school history.

“I’m eager to get things going again and seems like time goes by fast when you are having fun,” said Pough. “We lost some great players from last season in Darius Leonard, Dayshawn Taylor, and Justin Evans but will also have our entire defensive front who is back and some talented guys who were redshirted last season.”

SC State returns eight (8) starters on offense and six (6) on defense, along with a few new additions to the coaching staff in new offensive coordinator /quarterbacks coach Bennett Swygert and offensive line coach Na’Shan Goddard.

The Bulldog will conduct 15 practices and two scrimmages, which will culminate with the annual Garnet and Blue spring game April 14. The contest kicks off at 1 p.m. at O.C. Dawson Stadium and admission is free.

Prior to the game on Friday, April 13th, the South Carolina State Class of 1975 will host its annual Lift-A-Bulldog Oyster Roast Fundraiser held on the campus of SC State. More details about the event will be given at a later date.

Season tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by calling (803) 536-8759 or visiting the Athletic Ticket Office. For more information on Bulldog Football visit www.scsuathletics.com or call the Office of Athletic Media Relations at (803)-536-7060.

2018 Spring Football Schedule

# Date Time

2-Thursday, March 22, 6:15 a.m.

3-Friday, March 23, 4:15 p.m.

4-Saturday, March 24, 10:00 a.m.

5-Tuesday, March 27, 6:15 a.m.

6-Thursday, March 29, 6:15 a.m.

7-Friday, March 30, 4:15 p.m.

8-Saturday, March 31, 10:00 a.m. (Scrimmage)

9-Tuesday, April 3, 6:15 a.m.

10-Thursday, April 5, 6:15 a.m.

11-Friday, April 6, 4:15 p.m.

12-Saturday, April 7, 10:00 a.m. (Scrimmage)

13-Tuesday, April 10, 6:15 a.m.

14-Thursday, April 12, 6:15 a.m.

Friday, April 13, Lift-A-Bulldog

15-Saturday, April 14, 10:00 a.m. (Junior Day)

1:00 p.m. (Spring Game)