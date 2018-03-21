Store Owner Speaks Out After Five Men Arrested For Armed Robberies and Kidnapping

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Wednesday, five men between the ages 19 and 21 were arrested in connection with multiple armed robberies and kidnappings.

Ali Gholami owns Q Computer Solutions and has been in this location for years. Last week, his store was robbed at gunpoint and he said he was scared for his 11-year-old son, who was in the back when an armed man came in. The man forced Gholami into a room, demanded money and got away with multiple computers.

“The whole time my concern was he leaves as soon as possible so my son doesn’t get involved with this. So that was my only concern,” Gholami said.

Sheriff Leon Lott with RCSD announced Wednesday they arrestedJavari Ward (21),Javon Sims (19),Izaha Holmes (18),Tavis Bethel (19),Alan Keondre’ Wright (19). Deputies say the men robbed this store and 3 convenience stores, all in just three nights. Lott said he is glad the crime spree is over, but he is disappointed these five men threw their lives away, and changed the lives of those who they robbed.

“I don’t think we realize enough how much it impacts someone when they’ve had a gun pointed at them. When they’ve been robbed like the individuals and victims we had in these stores that were robbed. Their life will never be the same,” Sheriff Lott said.

As for Gholami, he said he is going to be making a lot of changes at his store to increase security. He says he’ll have a “no hoodie” policy so he can see who is entering his store along with a stronger security system, but other damage cannot be as easily fixed.

“You lose your employees. I had a new employee and he just freaked out and he told me he doesn’t come to work anymore,” Gholami said.

A sense of security robbed. Now he just wants to make sure his son can feel safe again.

“It’s not always about money or financial things, sometimes you don’t feel safe anymore. And that’s the biggest problem because you never feel safe again,” Gholami said. He says he is relieved these guys are off the streets but unfortunately many of the computers that were taken are now being kept as evidence. Gholami is a single parent and said his concern is not about getting them back.