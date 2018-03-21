Suspects Charged in String of Armed Robberies





Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland County deputies say five men are in custody in connection with a string of armed robberies and kidnappings.

Investigators say between March 11th and March 13th Javari Ward, Javon Sims, Izah Holmes, Tavis Bethel, and Alan Wright robbed convenience stores on Clemson Rd., two locations on Two Notch Rd., and Longtown Rd.

Deputies say in each case the suspects robbed clerks at gun point and stole money, cigars, and electronics.

Sheriff Leon Lott said in a news conference Wednesday that the law enforcement officers involved in capturing these individuals worked diligently to stop them from continuing their terror of the community.