Uber Eats launching in Columbia tomorrow (3/22)

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Uber Eats will be launching in Columbia tomorrow (3/22). The app will allow your favorite restaurants in Columbia come to you at Uber speed.

Uber Eats will offer delivery from more than 70 restaurants including Groucho’s Deli, White Duck Taco Shop and more.

The app is free to download and has been built specifically to make getting great food as easy as getting a ride.

Uber Eats offers a convenient way for people to get the food they love; opens up new economic opportunities for driver partners; and enables restaurants and chefs to connect with more customers.

With a vast network of Uber driver-partners already on the road in Columbia, Uber Eats customers can count on fast delivery – with average delivery times around 35 minutes after placing an order. Through Uber Eats, driver-partners have access to even more flexible earning opportunities, enabling them to spend less time idle and more time on the road making money.

For restaurant partners, Uber Eats effectively expands their capacity and reach to be able to serve a whole new network of potential customers.

Uber Eats is available globally in more than 200 cities. To get the right food for right now in Columbia, open the UberEATS app or head to UberEATS.com. Columbia residents can enter the promotion code LETSEATCOLUMBIA in the app to receive a $5 discount on their first order.

Here’s How Uber Eats Works for Customers:

Download the app or head to www.UberEATS.com Pick delivery location – Input your address where you’d like your meal delivered Find the perfect meal – Browse local restaurants or search by cuisine type to find exactly what you are craving Place your order – Pick the items you want right now or schedule your order to the arrive whenever is most convenient for you Track the progress of the delivery – Get updates as your order is prepared and delivered to your destination