Vermont, New Hampshire Mark Start of Maple Syrup Season with “Maple Weekend” Events

CNN- Spring is here, and that means maple syrup starts running in New England.

Vermont and New Hampshire are doing their part by celebrating their annual “maple weekend” this Friday and Saturday. hundreds of sugarhouses across both states will offer visitors free tours, tasting and demonstrations. Every spring, maple producers across New England collect sap from sugar maple trees, then boil it down into syrup.

The sugaring season usually runs from early March to late April, but that can be change depending on temperature. last year, more than four million gallons of maple syrup were produced in the U-S. nearly half of that was courtesy of trees in Vermont!