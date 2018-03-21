WATCH: Coastal grand slam seals walk-off over Clemson
CONWAY, S.C. (WOLO) – Coastal Carolina’s Lee Sponseller belted a game-winning walk-off grand slam in the ninth inning to lead the Chanticleers past No. 14 Clemson 9-5 Tuesday night.
CCU improved to 16-7 on the season, while Clemson dropped their forth outcome in a row, falling to 16-5.
Chants’ head coach Gary Gillmore won his 900th career game as the head coach at Coastal.
The visiting Tigers had previously tied the game in the eighth inning at 5-5, thanks in part to a Chris Williams three-run homer.
The two sides will play next at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on April 3.
See Sponseller’s home run by clicking the link below:
https://twitter.com/CoastalBaseball/status/976302901428600832