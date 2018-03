Cayce Police Search for Burglary Suspects





Cayce, S.C. (WOLO)– Police in Cayce are hoping to identify four suspects they say broke into a concession stand at Brookland-Cayce High School.

Investigators say it happened around 1am on March 19th.

According to police the suspects damaged the stand and stole a significant amount of goods from inside the building.

If you have any information on this incident call the Cayce Department of Public Safety or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.