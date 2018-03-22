City of Columbia Team: Midlands Heart Walk Sign Up

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready to lace up your tennis shoes.

The Midlands Heart Walk is set for March 24. It’s goal say organizers, to help and support the women affected by heart disease, the number 1 killer of women.

According to the City of Columbia, Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine has started a team listed as, City of Columbia Roster. Both men, women and dogs are encouraged to participate in the walk. You can join our team by registering here.

WHERE: Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St, Columbia, SC 29201

WHO: The public is encouraged to join the team

WHEN: Saturday March 24th, 2018. The Expo starts at 8:00 a.m. The walk begins at 9:00 a.m.