Clemson takes on number one Kansas in Sweet Sixteen

Liam McKay





Columbia, S.C. — The Clemson Tigers look to continue their tournament run as they take on the number one seeded Kansas Jayhawks this Friday night in Omaha’s CenturyLink Arena.

The Tigers came in to the tournament as a five seed, following a 25-9 season under head coach Brad Brownell. They handily beat New Mexico State 79-68 before going on to dominate Auburn 84-53. The Jayhawks meanwhile squeaked by Seton Hall by a margin of four points.

Clemson is in the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 1997, despite having lost their second leading scorer in early January, Donte Grantham, to a torn ACL. On the other hand, Kansas, under head coach Bill Self, is in their seventh Sweet Sixteen in the past ten years, making it to five Elite Eight appearances in that stretch.

The game will air on CBS this Friday at 7:07pm.