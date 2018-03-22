The camel that strolled the State House…and other urban legends

There was a reason a camel was seen at the State House - it marked the return of a princess.

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Long time lead Columbia City Ballet dancer Regina Willoughby will hang up her pointe shoes with two final performances of Cleopatra on Saturday. According to Executive Director William Starrett, who originally wrote the performance for Willoughby nearly a decade ago, it marks the perfect final bow on a brilliant dancing career.

Cleopatra will have two performances on Saturday at the Koger Center, followed by a gala at the Capital City Club.

You can find ticket information about the performances and the Columbia City Ballet HERE.