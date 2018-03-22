Coastal Baseball announces time change for Friday’s game





CONWAY – Due to unseasonably cold temperatures in the forecast for Friday (Mar. 23), the baseball game between #27 Coastal Carolina and #30 Texas State has moved to a 5 pm (ET) start at Springs Brooks Stadium.

The Chanticleers and Bobcats are both 3-0 in Sun Belt play this season. Coastal’s offense leads the conference in batting, runs, doubles, home runs and stolen bases. Texas State counters by leading the league in ERA and opponent batting average.

Game two of the weekend series on Saturday is set for 2 pm with the series finale on Sunday set for 11:30 am.