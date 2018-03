Former Deputy Charged with Misconduct in Office

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — Some pictures are worth a thousand words, but in this case it could mean jail time.

State Law enforcement division investigators say Former Deputy Jason Nelson sent sexually explicit pictures of himself to his female workers at the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The alleged incidents took place between April of 2016 and January of 2017.

Nelson is charged with misconduct in office.