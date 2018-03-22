Gamecocks continue home stand with Tennessee series this weekend





COLUMBIA, S.C. — No. 15 South Carolina softball continues its five-game home stand this weekend with its SEC-home opening series against No. 2 Tennessee starting Friday at 6:00 PM ET.

Carolina comes into the weekend with an impressive 25-4 record, including a 2-1 mark in SEC play thanks to the series win over No. 23 Ole Miss in Oxford this past weekend.

Carolina started the 2018 SEC schedule with a 2-1 series win over No. 23 Ole Miss in Oxford over the weekend. Carolina took the first two games of the set, finishing the weekend outscoring the Rebels 12-6. For comparison, Kenzi Maguire finished with six RBI herself.

The Gamecocks’ pitching staff was incredible, posting a 0.70 ERA from three pitchers (Kelsey Oh, Cayla Drotar and Dixie Raley) on their way to holding Ole Miss to just two earned runs on the weekend. The Rebel batters could only muster a low .194 batting average on 14 total hits in the series. For comparison, the pitching staff closed with 14 strikeouts.

Carolina is set to be on TV for the 11th-13th time this season with the Tennessee series. The Friday and Sunday games will be on SEC Network and ESPN2 will broadcast the Saturday game.

The South Carolina Athletics Department contributed to the writing of this article.