Gamecocks head to Athens to take on Bulldogs in first SEC road series

Liam McKay





Columbia, S.C. — The Gamecocks will travel to Athens, GA this weekend in their first SEC road series of the season, facing the Georgia Bulldogs in a three-game set.

The two teams will play Friday night at 7pm, Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 1pm. All three games will be played at UGA’s Foley Field.

The Gamecocks are 13-8 this season (1-2 in the SEC) and are coming off of a 4-3 Tuesday night loss vs. the Citadel. USC is now 1-4 in one-score games. They will look to improve upon their SEC record this weekend as they face off against a 15-6 Bulldog team that is on a three game win streak.

USC coach Mark Kingston is expected to start freshman John Gilreath on the mound Friday night, Cody Morris on Saturday and Ridge Chapman on Sunday. Adam Hill is sidelined this weekend with shoulder tendinitis.

South Carolina leads the all-time series 65-57, however the Bulldogs have taken the last two series 2-3.

All games will be streamed on SEC Network Plus and will air on Gamecock IMG Radio Network.