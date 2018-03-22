Hit and run suspect identified; search continues for driver





SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Police need the public’s help to locate a man identified as the driver who rear-ended a stopped bus and fled.

The collision happened after 8 a.m. on Monday on Pinewood Rd. in Sumter. The school bus was stopped in traffic when it was struck by a black, older-model Crown Victoria.

The driver of the school bus and 34 students were transported to Palmetto Health Tuomey and treated for minor injuries.

Officers are continuing to look for the driver. Marcus Antonio Nelson, 35, faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, driving under suspension-7th offense and habitual traffic offender.

Records indicate the suspect was out on bond involving weapons, drug and multiple traffic offenses at the time of Mondays’ collision.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700. Information can also be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by logging onto www.P3tips.com and clicking on the “Submit a New Tip” tab or by downloading the new P3 Tips app for Apple and Android devices.