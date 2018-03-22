Local disc golf tournament raising awareness, money for cancer research





COLUMBIA, S.C. – Experience Columbia SC Sports welcomes the 2018 Ladies & Gents Mixed Doubles disc golf tournament to the Columbia region for the fifth year in a row on April 7th at Earlewood Park.

The event, the largest of its kind in the world for three consecutive years, will see about 108 athletes of varying skill levels. From world champions to first-timers, everyone is welcome to participate and compete for prizes, all while raising money for the SC Cancer Alliance.

This cause is close to Tournament Director Sara Lamberson’s heart, having lost her mother to cancer at a young age. The tournament has raised more than $7,000 for cancer research in the community to date.

“The annual Ladies & Gents Mixed Doubles tournament is my favorite day of the year,” said Lamberson. “It brings together an amazing group of people from all backgrounds and skill levels who are passionate not only about disc golf, but also raising money for a great cause. Each year, we get more sponsors and I am overjoyed that Experience Columbia SC Sports is providing lunch to all players and volunteers. This is a huge perk to players and will only make the event that much better.”

ECSCS is partnering with Jason’s Deli in the Vista to sponsor lunch for this event, ultimately helping to raise more donations toward cancer research.

“Experience Columbia SC Sports is honored to be a sponsor of the Ladies & Gents Mixed Doubles Tournament as they raise money for the SC Cancer Alliance,” said Jarrett Dowling, Sales Manager for ECSCS. “Disc golf is a rapidly-growing sport not only in the Midlands, but across the country. We are excited to be involved this year and see this event and the sport of disc golf continue to grow!”

Each year, participation in the Ladies & Gents Mixed Doubles tournament has grown larger and registrations fill faster. For more information on registration and attendance, please visit https://www.discgolfscene.com/ tournaments/Fifth_Annual_ Ladies_and_Gents_Mixed_ Doubles_2018.

Information from a press release was used to write this article.