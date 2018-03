Mother Accused of Giving Baby Marijuana

Raleigh, NC (WOLO) —A North Carolina mother is in trouble with the law after authorities say she posted video of herself giving marijuana to her one-year-old child. 20 year old Briana Lofton was arrested after someone alerted police to the post that was put in Facebook Live.

Adam Owens has more on the story that has gone viral on social media sparking outrage.