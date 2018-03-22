Seahawks sign former Gamecock running back





SEATTLE, WA (WOLO) — On Thursday, the Seahawks re-signed former Gamecock Mike Davis, who played for the Gamecocks from 2012 to 2014.

Promoted off the Seahawks’ practice squad last November, Davis finished the year as Seattle’s most productive running back, racking up 240 yards on 68 carries (3.5-yard average) through six games played, all of which he started. A former fourth-round draft pick in 2015 out of the University of South Carolina, Davis set career-highs in single-game rushing attempts (16 vs Philadelphia) and single-game rushing yards (66 at Jacksonville) in 2017 with the Seahawks and also accounted for the Seahawks’ longest rush of the season when he recorded a career-high 33-yard gain against the Arizona Cardinals on New Year’s Eve.

Seattle originally acquired Davis in May 2017 off waivers from the 49ers. Prior to joining the Seahawks, Davis spent two seasons in San Francisco, where he played in 14 games, including one start, and carried the football 54 times for 108 yards and a touchdown, adding 10 catches for 63 yards.

The Seattle Seahawks contributed to the writing of this article.