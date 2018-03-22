Smoke detectors recalled as they may not detect smoke





COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Check your home’s smoke detector, nearly 500,000 Kidde smoke detectors might not be able to detect smoke.

The company based in North Carolina, has issued a recall for models PI2010 and PI9010 due to a manufacturer defect. The recalled models were sold nationwide and online from September 2016 through January 2018 for between $20 to $40.

Those with affected smoke alarms can register for replacements by calling 833-551-7739 or visiting kidde-smoke-alarm-recallusen.expertinquiry.com .