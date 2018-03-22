STEAM Teaches Students how to Dress to Impress

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — You only have one chance to make a first impression and today some area students took full advantage of a chance to learn how to do it right.

Thursday afternoon students at Lower Richland High School had a chance to take part in the business etiquette fashion showcase.

The science, technology, engineering, arts, and math program, also known as STEAM hosted the event.

Organizers say the event helps students prepare for that first big opportunity.