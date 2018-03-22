Suspect in Deadly Double Shooting, Charged with Murder, Attempted murder After Shooting At Deputies

ELGIN, SC (WOLO): A man is dead and a woman remains in the hospital after a shooting on Brazell Road Wednesday night. Thursday, Kenneth Dylan Shirley, the man charged in connection with the shooting, had his first appearance in front of a judge. Shirley looked calm and used proper manners when talking to the judge, which according to RCSD Deputies, that was not his demeanor Wednesday.

“He was aggressive, he was aggressive toward our deputies. He had already fired at our deputies and his demeanor proved that he wasn’t going to go willingly,” Cpt. Maria Yturria said. Many men between 19 and 21 have been arrested due to gun violence this week, according to Yturria. Shirley is charged with one count of murder, and five counts of attempted murder after he shot a female, and tried shooting at deputies.

“It’s difficult for everybody to try to understand or try to gauge why it’s going on or what can we do to intervene before it gets to this situation,” Yturria said.

Adam DuBose (23) died on the scene from a gunshot wound according to the coroner’s report. Investigators said Shirley and the two victims are acquaintances from the area. Yet, there is still no clear motive.

“Even the victims have not give us any direction as to why it happened. It was just kind of a random thing,” Yturria said.

Scratch marks covering Shirley’s body are from when he led deputies on a chase through the woods. Captain Yturria says they used every department from RCSD, including K9, SWAT, and even drones to capture him. Even when Shirley was shooting at them, deputies were able to capture him, unharmed.

“Our guys are very well trained and very disciplined. You know, there’s residents over there. We want to make sure that the community is safe and obviously the safety of everybody involved,” Yturria said.

Due to the seriousness of his charges his bond was not set. He will have to wait for his next court appearance to have that determined.