Suspect Sought in Car Break-In

Rob Dew,

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Deputies in Richland County are looking for a suspect they say broke into a woman’s car while she was working out.

Investigators say it happened outside Muv Fitness on Killian Rd. on March 7th.

Deputies say the suspect broke through the rear window of the woman’s car and took her wallet, identification, and debit card.

According to authorities the suspect then attempted to use the debit card at a nearby Walgreens and was captured on surveillance video.

If you have any information on this incident call the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

 

