Tigers travel to Louisville in first ACC road series

Liam McKay





Columbia, S.C. — The Clemson Tigers continue their spring break trip this week as they travel to Louisville, KY to take on the number 11 ranked Cardinals in what will be their first ACC road series of the season.

The weekend kicks off in Jim Patterson Stadium on Friday at 6pm. The two teams will also play on Saturday and Sunday at 1pm.

Clemson is 16-5 this season (3-3 in the ACC) and is coming off of a Tuesday road loss at C0astal Carolina 9-5 on a walkoff grand slam. The Tigers are averaging 6.0 runs per game and hitting .253 with a .375 on-base percentage and 11 steals.

Louisville is 17-4 on the year (3-3 in the ACC) and is coming off of a 8-5 road win yesterday vs. Western Kentucky. The Cardinals are hitting .284 and have a 3.57 ERA and .966 fielding percentage.

Clemson leads the all-time series between the two teams 9-8, but when playing in Louisville the Cardinals are 3-0. The Tigers will look to make their first game this season outside of the palmetto state a good one.