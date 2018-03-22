Victim in fatal shooting identified as 23-year-old Elgin man





RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 23-year-old man was identified as the victim of a fatal in the 1400 block of Brazell Road in Elgin.

The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Adam Paul DuBose, died from complications of a gunshot wound to the upper body, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said.

Watts said the victim was also known as Adam Paul Legrand.

Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the incident.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.