Making…and keeping…smiles bright is as simple as finding an Easter egg

Welvista is planning their second Smiles for Lifetime Easter egg hunt this weekend

CHAPIN SC (WOLO) Welvista, a locally founded non-profit, who has made it a mission to assist access to long-term health care to rural areas of South Carolina, is hosting their second Smiles for a Lifetime event on Sunday.

According to Welvista CEO Juanita Wright, the Smiles for a Lifetime program raises money to provide “essential dental care to children in five rural counties around the state.” The Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled, rain or shine, for Sunday, starting at 2:30 PM at 130 Haywain Drive in Chapin.

According to Wright, tickets to the event start at $50, and include heavy hors d’oeurves, a silent auction, music, a champagne bar, and lots of fun events for the “little ones.”

You can find more information about Welvista and the Easter egg hunt HERE.