Wilson, Harris tabbed regional finalists for WBCA All-America Team





COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina senior forward A’ja Wilson and sophomore guard Tyasha Harris have been selected as regional finalists for the WBCA Coaches’ All-America team, the organization announced Thursday. Carolina is one of three schools with multiple players listed as finalists from Region 2.

The 10 WBCA All-Americans will be revealed on Thu., March 29, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, the site of the 2018 NCAA Women’s Final Four. The announcement will be steamed through Facebook Live, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Wilson has enjoyed her finest season to date boasting career highs in points (22.6) and rebounds (11.9) per contest in her senior campaign. The three-time SEC Player of the Year leads the league in scoring, and her 3.3 blocks per game also pace the conference and stand as the fifth-best mark in NCAA Division I. She’s logged 23 double-doubles, and two of her team-leading three 30-point games have come against top-15 opponents.

Harris has elevated her game in her second year as Carolina’s floor general. The guard ranks first in the SEC and 21st nationally in assists per game (6.1), and her 2.2 steals per contest stand as the fourth-best mark in the conference. Harris, who sits 10 assists away from the program’s single-season record, is second among Gamecocks with six double-doubles on the year. The Noblesville, Ind., native collected All-SEC Second Team laurels this season after averaging 12.4 points, 6.3 assists and 1.8 steals in league play.

WBCA Region 2 Finalists

Chennedy Carter, Guard – Texas A&M

Sophie Cunningham, Guard – Missouri

Tyasha Harris, Guard – South Carolina

Teaira McCowan, Center – Mississippi State

Jaime Nared, Forward – Tennessee

Caliya Robinson, Guard – Georgia

Mercedes Russell, Center – Tennessee

Victoria Vivians, Guard – Mississippi State

Morgan William, Guard – Mississippi State

A’ja Wilson, Forward – South Carolina

USC Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.