Winter Jam 2018 Comes to Colonial Life Arena this Weekend

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)–Winter Jam 2018 comes to the Colonial Life Arena in concert this weekend.

Rockers Skillet will headline the Tour. Winter Jam showcases a lineup of some of the best and brightest names in Christian music, according to Concert organizers.

Winter Jam’s line up includes Kari Jobe, Building 429, Comedian John Crist, KB, Hosts Newsong, Jordan Feliz, Hollyn and pre-Jam artists Dan Bremnes, Mallary Hope and Westover, also evangelist Nick Hall.

Friday March 23, 2018 TIME: 7:00 P.M.

PLACE: Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St., Columbia, SC

www.colonialarena.com or www.jamtour.com