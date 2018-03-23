Blythewood student arrested for weapon on school grounds

Blythewood, S.C. (WOLO) – A 17 year-old from Blythewood High School was arrested this morning (3/23) and charged with possesion of a firearm on school grouds and simple possession of marijuana.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said that an RCSD School Resource Officer was notified by students who were concerned about a video posted on snapchat. The video was of the student posing with a gun in the school’s parking lot.

The Sheriff stated that marijuana was found in the student’s back pack and an unloaded handgun, but they found rounds in a magazine located in his vehicle.

The student was has been transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.