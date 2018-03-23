City of Columbia Recognizing Earth Hour

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready to turn the lights off!

 The City of Columbia is asking residents to take part in Earth Hour from 8:30p.m. – 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 24, 2018.

  City Of Columbia officials say they have encouraged all employees to turn off all non-essential lights and equipment when leaving their work sites on Friday, March 23, 2018 in order to help observe Earth Hour the following day. Citizens are also encouraged to join in the effort to increase energy by turning off lights and unplugging nonessential appliances using electricity in their homes.

