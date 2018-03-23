Coroner: Driver, 49, killed in motor vehicle accident in Gaston





LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 49-year-old Gaston man was identified as the victim of a fatal single vehicle accident in the 1900 block of Woodtrail Drive Thursday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., Coroner Margaret Fisher said William Mixon was driving on Woodtrail Drive when his vehicle left the roadway.

Mixon was wearing a seat belt, but lost control and his vehicle overturned, Fisher said.

The incident is still under investigation by the South Carolina Department of Highway Patrol.

