Coroner: Driver, 49, killed in motor vehicle accident in Gaston
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 49-year-old Gaston man was identified as the victim of a fatal single vehicle accident in the 1900 block of Woodtrail Drive Thursday night.
Around 10:30 p.m., Coroner Margaret Fisher said William Mixon was driving on Woodtrail Drive when his vehicle left the roadway.
Mixon was wearing a seat belt, but lost control and his vehicle overturned, Fisher said.
The incident is still under investigation by the South Carolina Department of Highway Patrol.
