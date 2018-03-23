DHEC to Sponsor Rabies Pet Vaccination Clinics

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–DHEC is set to Sponsor Rabies Pet Vaccination Clinics across the state.

According to the agency, veterinarians across South Carolina are joining forces with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to help owners protect themselves, families, communities, and pets against rabies.

As required by state law, all pet owners must vaccinate their dogs, cats, and ferrets, say DHEC officials.

“Participating veterinarians will vaccinate dogs, cats, and ferrets during the spring clinics,” said David Vaughan, director of DHEC’s Division of Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement. “Rabies vaccination fees may vary by clinic site.”

According to DHEC, keeping your pets up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations is one of the easiest and most effective ways you can protect yourself, your family, and your pets from this fatal disease.