Every Black Girl Conference

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A grassroots movement to help young women of color find solutions to issue that impact them kicked off a weekend long leadership conference at the State House Friday afternoon.

The hashtag Every Black Girl National Conference held a rally on the steps of the State House before this workshops planned for this weekend.

The events are catered to children ages 11 to 21 aims to teach them how to move beyond challenges.

The organization was started in response to this viral video from a 2015 assault at Spring Valley High School where a student was thrown from her desk from a by a school resource officer.

For more information about events Saturday March 24th and Sunday March 25th go to: http://everyblackgirlinc.com/