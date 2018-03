“Heroes in Blue” transforms into “Serve & Connect”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A Midlands based organization promoting positive relations between police and private citizens is changing its name – and expanding its reach in the community.

Heroes in Blue, founded in fall of 2015 after the untimely death of Forest Acres Officer Greg Alia, is now known as Serve & Connect.

Good Morning Columbia’s Grace Joyal sat down with founder Kassy Alia to discuss the changes.