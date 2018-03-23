RCSD deputies investigating two overnight shootings

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating two incidents that occurred Thursday night.

Just before 10 p.m. deputies responded to Palmetto Health Richland hospital in reference to a victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to investigators, the male victim told deputies he was sitting in his car in Eastover when a suspect fired at him

The victim in that incident has been released from the hospital, deputies say.

Multiple victims were transported to an area hospital before deputies arrived on the scene following a shooting in the 1000 block of Cramer Road.

Deputies say the incident occurred around 11:3o p.m.

Details are limited at this time and the condition of the victims is unknown at this time

