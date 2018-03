SCANA Investors Paid Millions

Fairfield, SC (WOLO) — While the construction on two reactors at VC Summer was failing and people were losing their jobs, SCANA investors still got paid.

According to documents released by state regulators, the SCE&G parent company used money collected from rate-payers to pay investors 529 million dollars, all while the project was falling apart.

SCE&G and Santee Cooper abandoned construction last July after spending 9 billion dollars and costing six thousand jobs.