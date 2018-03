Tractor Trailer Slams Into Bus

Simpsonville, SC (WOLO) — Incredible video released of the moments just before a tractor trailer slammed into a bus carrying special needs students in Simpsonville, and amazingly no one was hurt.

Officials say the accident happened Tuesday when the trailer lost control on a curve and hit the bus that had four students on board.

Parents are now calling the driver of that bus a hero for following her training and comforting children until help arrived.