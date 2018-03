Clemson players sum up special season after Sweet 16

OMAHA, Neb. (WOLO) – Clemson’s first trip to the Sweet 16 won’t continue on to what would’ve been just a second trip to the Elite 8 in program history. The Tigers’ season came to an end Friday night against Kansas 80-76.

Following the loss, Elijah Thomas, Gabe DeVoe, and the injured Donte Grantham spoke on this year’s experience and the end of their time in the NCAA Tournament.

Video courtesy WCIV.