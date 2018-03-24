Gamecocks in Albany: USC set for Sweet Sixteen matchup vs. Buffalo

Liam McKay

Columbia, S.C. — The second seeded Gamecocks will make their fifth straight Sweet Sixteen appearance today as they take on Buffalo in Albany, NY.

USC fought off a comeback to take down North Carolina AT&T 63-52 in the first round, before taking down the UVA Cavaliers 66-56 Sunday night.

11-seeded Buffalo has been the surprise of the tournament this year, eliminating sixth seeded South Florida and third seeded Florida State to make it to the Sweet Sixteen. Dawn Staley and the rest of the Gamecocks hope to avoid being the Buffalo’s third upset victim as they look to correct some sloppy play in the first two rounds.

The Gamecocks front court trio of Wilson, Harrigan, and Jennings are the three leading postseason scorers, and will be looked to to lead the Gamecocks to another Elite Eight Appearance.

Tip off is at 11:30am and will air on ESPN.