Georgia clinches second-straight series loss for Gamecocks





ATHENS, Ga. – Solo home runs from Carlos Cortes, Jacob Olson and Hunter Taylor were not enough as Georgia put up crooked numbers in three separate innings in an 12-3 win over the University of South Carolina baseball team Saturday afternoon at Foley Field.

The Bulldogs got on the board in the first inning on Keegan McGovern’s 10th home run of the season, a two-run shot. Georgia put up four more runs in the third, capped by LJ Talley’s two-run home run.

Cortes hit one over the scoreboard in right field to lead off the sixth, his fifth of the season. Olson then made it 6-2 with a solo home run to the left field gap, his team leading seventh of the year.

Georgia put it out of reach with a six-spot in the eighth on just three hits. Taylor ended the scoring in the ninth with a solo home run to left, his fourth of the year.

Cody Morris took the loss on the mound, allowing six runs on 11 hits with a pair of strikeouts. Sawyer Bridges had a pair of strikeouts in two innings of relief. Georgia’s Emerson Hancock earned the win, striking out seven in six innings of work.

Taylor and Noah Campbell had two hits apiece to pace Carolina’s offense.

GAMECHANGER

Georgia struck for four runs in the third, all with two out in the inning.

KEY STAT

Carolina’s three home runs today give the Gamecocks 36 on the season.

NOTABLE

Carlos Cortes now has 17 career home runs after his sixth inning shot.

Noah Campbell has back-to-back multi-hit games and now has 10 on the season.

Carolina gave up a season high in both runs and hits.

UP NEXT

South Carolina and Georgia close out the three-game series on Sunday afternoon (March 25) with a 1 p.m. first pitch.

Gamecocks Athletics contributed to this article.