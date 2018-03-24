Man Accused of Stabbing Woman in Columbia Multiple Times Arrested





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- A man police say broke into a woman’s home and stabbed her multiple times is now behind bars.

Columbia police say the incident happened shortly after 10pm on March 19th in the 700 block of Henderson Street.

Police say Anthony Alonzo Baker,49, is accused of breaking into the victim’s home and forcing her out of the home and stabbing her multiple times in the upper and lower body. The victim continues to receive medical care for her injuries.

CPD also has an outstanding Assault and Battery – Second Degree arrest warrant for Baker in connection with an incident from February 27, 2018 at the 7300 block of Patterson Road involving the same female.

Bond for assault & burglary suspect Anthony Baker has been set at $100,000 for Assault & Battery 2nd Degree from Feb. incident on Patterson Rd, electronic monitoring & no contact w/victim’s family. Other charges from March crime on Henderson will be heard in GS court.