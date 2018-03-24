March For Our Lives Event at State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Hundreds gathered on the steps of the South Carolina State House Saturday to take part in the ‘March For Our Lives’ event.

It’s part of a nationwide gathering and protest after the shootings in Parkland Florida, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High last month. 17 people were killed during that shooting, including students and teachers.

The ‘March For Our Lives’ aims to demand lawmakers work on a gun control bill in Congress.

Marches are taking place across South Carolina and the nation.