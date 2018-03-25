Columbia Fireflies to Host Fan Fest

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready to play ball?

The Columbia Fireflies are hosting Fan Fest on Sunday, March 25 from noon to 3pm to kick off the 2018 season.

Organizers say admission and parking are free.

Columbia Fireflies officials say behind the scenes tours of the stadium will be available for fans to take part in, including the home locker room. Fans can also stop by the Mason Jar Team Store.

The SCU Kids Zone will be open and free for kids in attendance, and dogs are welcome to attend the event as well, say organizers.

Fireflies fans ages 3-12 are invited to take batting practice on the field during Fan Fest. Parents may register their kids for this opportunity by clicking HERE. Space is limited, so sign kids up early say officials.